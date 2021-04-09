UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 36,739 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Dover worth $82,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.22.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

