UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 55,062 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 838,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Entergy worth $83,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 203,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,382 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 295,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.58.

ETR stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

