UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.83% of F5 Networks worth $89,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 100,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in F5 Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,340,367. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.62.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.