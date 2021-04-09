UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $89,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.95.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.