UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 759,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.08% of Juniper Networks worth $79,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,756,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 31,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

