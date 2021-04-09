UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,512 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of STERIS worth $93,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $198.16 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.