UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,544 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 107,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Expedia Group worth $101,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

