UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 71,484 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $79,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

