UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of The J. M. Smucker worth $87,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

