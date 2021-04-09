UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.88 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of ONEOK worth $78,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 37,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $50.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

