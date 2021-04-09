UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $80.94 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of IPG Photonics worth $80,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $231.17 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,091 shares of company stock worth $3,966,353. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

