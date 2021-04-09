UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.13 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of International Paper worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

