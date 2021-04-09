UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.92 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $85,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in LiveRamp by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

LiveRamp stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.