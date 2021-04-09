UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $92.22 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $92,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE:BR opened at $154.37 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.32 and a 12 month high of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

