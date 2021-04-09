UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $93.03 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Liberty Broadband worth $93,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

LBRDK stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.