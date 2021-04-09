UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of M&T Bank worth $75,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 181,031 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of MTB opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

