UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 353,363 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Crown worth $77,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

