UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 438,870 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 438,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Regions Financial worth $93,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

