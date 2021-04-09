UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 654,499 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,499 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $91,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

