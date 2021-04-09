UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Teledyne Technologies worth $79,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $419.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $424.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.56. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

