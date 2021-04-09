UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Credicorp worth $80,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

BAP opened at $153.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

