UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.88% of UDR worth $100,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

UDR stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

