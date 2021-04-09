UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of SVB Financial Group worth $88,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $490.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $515.81 and a 200 day moving average of $400.09. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

