UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,916,717 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of ViacomCBS worth $90,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

