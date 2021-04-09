UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 34,098 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,338 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of NetApp worth $87,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $75.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

