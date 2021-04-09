UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 359,484 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359,484 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of CMS Energy worth $85,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.60 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

