UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 39,102 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Seagate Technology worth $88,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $42,350,768.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

