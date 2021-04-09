UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,134 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cardinal Health worth $90,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

CAH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.