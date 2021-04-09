UBS Group Downgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) to Sell

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

BOLIF opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

