UBS Group Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

