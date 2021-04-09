UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 2,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296. Puma has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

