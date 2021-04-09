UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $773.42

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 773.42 ($10.10) and traded as high as GBX 827.50 ($10.81). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 827.50 ($10.81), with a volume of 238,147 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 773.42.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63). Also, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.