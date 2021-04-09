Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/16/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $376.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $356.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $310.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $310.00 to $361.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $312.00 to $376.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $315.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

3/5/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $335.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $320.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,872 shares of company stock valued at $177,209,697. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

