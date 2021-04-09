Ultragate Hits Market Capitalization of $38,674.77 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Ultragate has a market cap of $38,674.77 and $8.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,992,829 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

