Ultragate (ULG) Market Capitalization Hits $38,454.51

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Ultragate has a total market cap of $38,454.51 and $42.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035609 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,996,364 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.