Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $8.49. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 53,118 shares.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ultralife by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultralife by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

