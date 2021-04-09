Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.81

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.81, but opened at $3.68. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 3,610 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

