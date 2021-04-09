UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 5.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

