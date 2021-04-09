UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.41. The stock had a trading volume of 89,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $410.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.97 and a 200 day moving average of $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

