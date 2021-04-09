UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,824,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.05. 103,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

