UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,607. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34.

