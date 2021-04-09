UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,803. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $74.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.