UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,405 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

