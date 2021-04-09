UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,716,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $100.57. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

