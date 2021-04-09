UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,337 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 584,309 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $101.00. 8,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

