UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,149. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

