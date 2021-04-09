UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,692 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 342,284 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

