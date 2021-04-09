Umbrella Network Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and $3.06 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00025784 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

