Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.55

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $15.10 million and approximately $631,687.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

