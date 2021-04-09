Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,016 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

